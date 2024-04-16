Listen Live
Local

Photos: Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Night Experience

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Photos: Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Night Experience

Caitlin Clark had quite the experience at the 2024 WNBA Draft as she was selected as the number 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever Monday evening.

This moment Caitlin has been working so hard for her entire life become a reality. Transitioning from collegiate success to the WNBA was the next challenge she was ready to face.

Being chosen as the top pick by the Fever not only validated her exceptional talent but also positioned her as a key player to watch in the upcoming WNBA season.

If you havn’t heard the buzz around Caitlin Clark, you will.

RELATED: Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised

RELATED: Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBA

The stage is set for Caitlin to start a new chapter in her basketball journey in Indiana.

Take a look below at Caitlin Clark’s full WNBA Draft Experience!

The post Photos: Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Night Experience appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Photos: Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Night Experience  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

2. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

3. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

4. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

5. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

6. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

7. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

8. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

9. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

10. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

i

11. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

12. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

13. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

14. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

15. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty

16. Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Draft Experience

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Experience Source:Getty
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Pop Culture

Jayda Cheaves Embraces Her Natural Beauty – And So Should Everyone Else

20 items
Entertainment

For All the Dawgs: Every Artist That Has Had an Issue with Drake

Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up’ At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close