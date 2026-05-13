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Photos Of Indy 500 Winner Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

Today, the winner receives a $10,000 prize from the American Dairy Association of Indiana, and drivers choose their milk preference before the race.

Published on May 13, 2026

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103rd Indianapolis 500
Source: Clive Rose / Getty

Photos Of Every Indy 500 Winner Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

The Indy 500 winner’s milk-drinking tradition began with racing legend Louis Meyer.

After winning his second Indy 500 in 1933, Meyer drank a glass of buttermilk in Victory Lane because his mother had told him it was the best drink on a hot day.

But the tradition truly took hold in 1936, when Meyer won his third race and was photographed taking a swig from a bottle of milk.

A dairy executive saw the image and recognized its marketing potential, leading the dairy industry to supply milk for future winners.

The tradition briefly changed in 1947, when Wilbur Shaw introduced the “Water from Wilbur” ceremony. After Shaw’s death in 1954, the milk industry revived the custom by offering winners a bonus for drinking milk in Victory Lane.

Today, the winner receives a $10,000 prize from the American Dairy Association of Indiana, and drivers choose their milk preference before the race.

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2025 – Alex Palou

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

2024 – Josef Newgarden

2024 - Josef Newgarden
Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden of USA (2) driving for Team Penske takes a drink of the winners milk after winning the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN.

2023 – Josef Newgarden

2023 - Josef Newgarden
Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates by pouring milk on his head after winning the 107th Running of Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2022 – Marcus Ericsson

2022 - Marcus Ericsson
Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson of Sweden, driver of the #5 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane by pouring milk on his head after winning the 106th Running of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

2021 – Helio Castroneves

2021 - Helio Castroneves
Source: Getty

NTT Indy Car Series driver Helio Castroneves pours milk over his head after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 30, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2020 – Takuma Sato

2020 - Takuma Sato
Source: Getty

Takuma Sato of Japan celebrates winning the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2019 – Simon Pagenaud

2019 - Simon Pagenaud
Source: Getty

Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates winning the 103rd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2018 – Will Power

2018 - Will Power
Source: Getty

Will Power of Australia, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates by drinking milk after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2017 – Takuma Sato

2017 - Takuma Sato
Source: Getty

Takuma Sato, driver of the #26 Andretti Autosport Honda, drinks the traditional glass bottle of milk with team owner Michael Andretti following his victory of the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2017, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2016 – Alexander Rossi

2016 - Alexander Rossi
Source: Getty

100th Indianapolis 500: Alexander Rossi victorious, holding milk bottle after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2015 – Juan Pablo Montoya

2015 - Juan Pablo Montoya
Source: Getty

Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia driver of the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet Dallara celebrates after winning the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race by drinking milk at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2014 – Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
Source: Getty

Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the #28 DHL Andretti Autosport Honda Dallara, celebrates in Victory Lane with milk after winning the 98th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2013 – Tony Kanaan

2013 - Tony Kanaan
Source: Getty

Tony Kanaan of Brazil, driver of the Hydroxycut KV Racing Technology-SH Racing Chevrolet, pours the victory milk over his head as he celebrates in victory circle after winning the IZOD IndyCar Series 97th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2012 – Dario Franchitti

2012 - Dario Franchitti
Source: Getty

Dario Franchitti of Scotland, driver of the #50 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, pours the victory milk over his head in victory lane in celebration of winning the IZOD IndyCar Series 96th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2011 – Dan Wheldon

2011 - Dan Wheldon
Source: Getty

IndyCar 95th Indianapolis 500: Dan Wheldon (98) victorious, drinking milk during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. View of Borg-Warner Trophy.

2010 – Dario Franchitti

2010 - Dario Franchitti
Source: Getty

Dario Franchitti of Scotland, driver of the #10 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Honda, drinks the ceremonial winner’s milk over in victory lane in celebration of winning the IZOD IndyCar Series 94th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2009 – helio Castroneves

2009 - helio Castroneves
Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves, driver of the #3 Team Penske Dallara Honda, celebrates in victory lane after winning the IRL IndyCar Series 93rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 2009 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2008 – Scott Dixon

2008 - Scott Dixon
Source: Getty

Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Honda, pours milk over his head in the winner’s circle in celebration of winning the IRL IndyCar Series 92nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 25, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2007 – Dario Franchitti

2007 - Dario Franchitti
Source: Getty

Winner Dario Franchitti of Scotland drinks the traditional jug of milk after winning the rain shortened 91st Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 27 May 2007 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2006 – Sam Hornish Jr.

2006 - Sam Hornish Jr.
Source: Getty

Driver Sam Hornish Jr. of the US drinks the tradition jug of milk after winning the 90th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 28 May 2006 in Indianapolis.

2005 – Dan Wheldon

2005 - Dan Wheldon
Source: Getty

Race winner Dan Weldon swigs the traditional milk in Victory Circle at the 89th Annual Indianapolis 500.

2004 – Buddy Rice

2004 - Buddy Rice
Source: Getty

Buddy Rice of the US drinks the traditional jug of milk 30 May 2004 after winning the 88th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN.

2003 – Gil de Ferran

2003 - Gil de Ferran
Source: Getty

Gil de Ferran of Brazil celebrates in the winner circle by drinking the traditional jug of milk after winning the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 25 May, 2003.

2002 – Helio Castroneves

2002 - Helio Castroneves
Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates his back-to-back victories by drinking two jugs of the traditional milk, 26 May 2002, in the 86th running of Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. Castroneves becomes the first driver since Al Unser in 1971 to win back-to-back titles.

2001 – Helio Castroneves

2001 - Helio Castroneves
Source: Getty

Racecar driver Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates 27 May, 2001 after winning the 85th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. Castroneves won the race for the first time and the eleventh time for car owner Roger Penske.

2000 – Juan Pablo Montoya

2000 - Juan Pablo Montoya
Source: Getty

Juan Montoya of Colombia holds the jug of milk after winning the Indianapolis 500, 28 May, 2000, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Montoya is the first rookie to win the race since 1966.

1999 – Kenny Brack

1999 - Kenny Brack
Source: Getty

Kenny Brack of the Sweden drinks from the traditional jug of milk in the winners’ circle 30 May 1999 after he won the 83rd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1997 – Arie Luyendyk

1997 - Arie Luyendyk
Source: Getty

Arie Luyendyk of Holland drinks the traditional jug of milk 27 May in the winners circle of the Indianapolis 500 automobile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, IN.

1996 – Buddy Lazier

1996 - Buddy Lazier
Source: Getty

Buddy Lazier, of the US, drinks the traditional mike from the winners circle after winning the 1996 Indianapolis 500, 26 May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lazier held off Davy Jones to win his first Indianapolis 500.

1995 – Jacques Villeneuve

1995 - Jacques Villeneuve
Source: Getty

Indianapolis 500: Jacques Villeneuve victorious with bottle of milk in hand during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis, IN.

1994 – Al Unser Jr.

1994 - Al Unser Jr.
Source: Getty

Indianapolis 500: Al Unser Jr. victorious drinking milk and giving thumbs up sign in victory lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi

1993 - Emerson Fittipaldi
Source: n/a

Emerson Fittipaldi drink Orange Juice after winning the 1993 Indy 500 emerson fittipaldi drink orange juice after winning the 1993 indy 500

1992 – Al Unser Jr.

1992 - Al Unser Jr.
Source: Getty

U.S. race driver Al Unser Jr. (C) celebrates his victory with a traditional drink of milk in the winners circle 24 May, 1992 after winning the 76th Indianapolis 500. Unser is joined by his son, Al Richard (L) , and his daughter Cody (R).

1991 – Rick Mears

1991 - Rick Mears
Source: Getty

Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears victorious with wife Chris, holding bottle of milk and with Borg-Warner Trophy behind him in Victory Lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1990 – Arie Luyendyk

1990 - Arie Luyendyk
Source: n/a

1987 – Al Unser

1987 - Al Unser
Source: Getty

Auto Racing: Indianapolis 500, Closeup of Al Unser Sr, (25) victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy and gesturing number four with hand from Victory Lane after winning 4th career Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN.

1988 – Rick Mears

1988 - Rick Mears
Source: Getty

Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears victorious during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1986 – Bobby Rahal

1986 - Bobby Rahal
Source: Getty

Indianapolis 500: Bobby Rahal victorious drinking milk in Victory Lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1979 – Rick Mears

1979 - Rick Mears
Source: Getty

Indianapolis 500: Rick Mears victorious drinking milk and wearing wreath around neck in victory lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1984 – Rick Mears

1984 - Rick Mears
Source: Getty

Rick Mears is shown drinking from a bottle of milk in the Winner’s Circle after winning the Indianapolis 500.

1974 – Johnny Rutherford

1974 - Johnny Rutherford
Source: Getty

1974 Indianapolis – Indy 500. Race winner Johnny Rutherford drinks from the traditional bottled milk in victory circle.

Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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