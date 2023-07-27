Plies has always been known for his opinionated nature on a variety of topics. Thursday morning, The ‘Bust it Baby’ Rapper wanted to uncover mystery behind his latest concern. Plies took a liking to Britney Spears videos of her dancing in her underwear. His latest infatuation took him took twitter to pop the question.
Who Make Them Little Drawers Brittney Spears Be Having On????
— Plies (@plies) July 27, 2023
RELATED: LOL! Rapper Plies Invites Kirk Franklin To The King Of Diamonds Strip Club And He Responds With A Plan
Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!! Look How She Wear’em They Be Sagging Like She Ain’t Finish Put’em On!!! I Luv Dis Sh*t!!! pic.twitter.com/Sjvq9eLIcG
— Plies (@plies) July 27, 2023
Check out what social media is saying about Plies fascination for Britney Spears underwear!
READ MORE:
RELATED; Watch Plies’ Hilarious Valentine’s Day Rant
RELATED: Plies Singing Adele’s “Hello” Is Just As Amazing As You’d Think
Plies Shows Extreme Interest in Britney Spears Panties was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Social media reacts to Plies public thirst
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Reportedly Shot & Killed In Philadelphia
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
CASSIUS Gems: Model Winnie Harlow’s Hottest Instagram Pictures
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]