Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium.
1. Washington Nationals – Nationals Park – $14.99Source:Getty
2. Baltimore Orioles – Canden Yards Baseball Stadium – $10.99Source:Getty
3. Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Field – $10.50Source:Getty
4. Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park – $10.50Source:Getty
5. Chicago Cubs – Wrigley Field – $10.49Source:Getty
6. San Francisco Giants – AT&T Park – $9Source:Getty
7. Pittsburgh Pirates – PNC Park – $8.91Source:Getty
8. Milwaukee Brewers – American Family Field – $8.49Source:Getty
9. Texas Rangers – Globe Life Field – $8Source:Getty
10. Philadelphia Phillies – Citizens Bank Park – $7.69Source:Getty
11. Houston Astros – Minute Maid Park – $7.50Source:Getty
12. New York Mets – Citi Field – $7.50Source:Getty
13. Cincinnati Reds – Great American Ball Park – $7.49Source:Getty
14. Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodger Stadium – $7Source:Getty
15. Oakland Athletics – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum – $7Source:Getty
16. New York Yankees – Yankee Stadium – $6Source:n/a
17. Detroit Tigers – Comerica Park – $5.29Source:Getty
18. St. Louis Cardinals – Busch Stadium – $5.25Source:Getty
19. Miami Marlins – Marlins Park – $5Source:Getty
20. Tampa Bay Rays – Tropicana Field – $5Source:Getty
21. Cleveland Guardians – Progressive Field – $5Source:Getty
22. Kansas City Royals – Kauffman Stadium – $5Source:Getty
23. Seattle Mariners – T-Mobile Park – $5Source:Getty
24. San Diego Padres – Petco Park – $5Source:Getty
25. Minnesota Twins – Target Field – $4.99Source:Getty
26. Atlanta Braves – SunTrust Park – $4.99Source:Getty
27. Arizona Diamondbacks – Chase Field – $4.99Source:Getty
28. Los Angeles Angels – Angels Stadium – $4.50Source:Getty
29. Toronto Blue Jays – Rogers Centre – $4.44Source:Getty
30. Colorado Rockies – Coors Field – $3Source:Getty
