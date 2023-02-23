Quavo Answers Migos Questions In New Song ‘Greatness’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Quavo has released another song after the passing of his nephew, Takeoff. The second single released by Quavo after Takeoff’s death is titled ‘Greatness’ and in the single, he mentioned some pretty steamy lines that had everyone amped up.

After releasing an emotional single entitled ‘Without You’, dedicated to the late Takeoff who was shot and killed in November 2022, Quavo just released ‘Greatness’. He stated this verse in the song:

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfu**in’ flow, ni**a, Take’ did that (On God). So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young ni**a, it cant come back (Damn). I’ma make sure mama straight (mama), especially mama Take”.

People used this line to assume that Migos had no chance of reuniting and getting back together. Besides, who would be able to replace what some call the “best Migo”, Takeoff?

Twitter Reacts to the Quavo Verse

Many took to Twitter to express how they felt about hearing Quavo say the Migos would not reunite. Although we knew this, hearing it out of the rapper’s mouth himself let many long-term Migos fans down. Some hope that Quavo and Offset will fix whatever they have going on so they could make more music. Others have accepted it being what it is and chosen to move on.

