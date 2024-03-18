Queen Latifah’s Style Is Worthy Of A Celebration – And So Is Her Birthday

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

All

Hail the Queen

on her birthday!

Today is Queen Latifah’s 54th birthday. But the celebration started this weekend.

As the hip-hop icon returned as the host of the 55th NAACP Image Awards, show producers and celebrity friends worked on a special on-camera surprise. Live footage from the ceremony’s star-studded night shows that their plan worked.

After returning from a commercial break, Queen Latifah’s “Living Single” castmate Erika Alexander joined her on stage. Smiling and looking at the camera, Erika shared the importance of the NAACP’s annual event and the need to commemorate it by recognizing her friend.

“Tonight is a beautiful celebration of our community. And in that same spirit, we would be remiss if we didn’t celebrate you tonight, friend,” Erika said to the crowd and Latifah. “For the light that you shine, the trails that you blazed, the empowerment you instill. Happy Birthday, Queen!”

Queen Latifah’s face lit up as she saw a blue birthday cake wheeled on stage. “Wow! What are you doing?” she said in response to the commotion.

Stevie Wonder rendition of the birthday song. Erika then added, “Sheryl, can you kick us off,” motioning to Sheryl Lee Ralph in the audience, who led the crowd in therendition of the birthday song.

See the celebratory sisterhood moment below.

Queen Latifah’s mark on the culture is undeniable today, on her birthday, and every day.

Since Saturday’s love-filled live moment, birthday greetings and well wishes have poured in from news outlets, celebrity friends, and fans. We’re not surprised.

Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has left an indelible mark on entertainment, fashion, music, culture, and everything in between. Literally, everything she touches turns to gold.

On the scene as one of the first famous femcees, the Newark native fearlessly addressed social issues through her music, inspiring women to embrace their strength. She demanded respect and helped redefine Black women’s femininity—and continued this aim through memorable performances in film and TV. Her roles in “Set It Off,” “Living Single,” and “Girl’s Trip” will never be forgotten.

Queen Latifah is a fashion girlie known to slay.

The 2023 Kennedy Center inductee has also broken stereotypes in fashion. Queen Latifah is a fashion girlie who loves to serve a look. During the early stages of hip-hop, the icon’s attire helped define raptress style and attitude.

Her impact on couture and trends continues today. Comfortable in her skin and her curves, she is a role model for confident plus-size women who live unapologetically.

RELATED: Queen Latifah Accepts Kennedy Center Honors While Looking Regal In Pamella Roland

Queen Latifah is a frequent attendee of Fashion Week. On red carpets and stages, she has worn luscious luxury labels like Tom Ford, Pamella Roland, Oscar de la Renta, and Bibhu Mohapatra.

In other words, she is an icon, a legend, and a ‘moda’ moment.

So, as we celebrate the Queen’s birthday from Saturday to today, we take a moment to look at her unforgettable stage style. See the looks we loved from the 55th NAACP Image Awards.

Happy Birthday, Queen Latifah!

Queen Latifah’s Style Is Worthy Of A Celebration – And So Is Her Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com