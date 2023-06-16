The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

TMZ Sports confirmed Lewis III’s death, but there are no details as to what caused his tragic passing. Looking to follow in his father’s footsteps and hopefully make it into the NFL, he was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, rushing for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns plus netting 676 yards and four touchdowns receiving.

He played at Miami like his father and also took his talents to Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union for his college career.

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Virginia Union coach Diego Ryland told TMZ Sports.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” younger brother Rashaan Lewis shared in his Instagram Stories.

“A true angel I pray your [sic] at peace now because I.K. how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you,” he wrote. “Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Unlike his dad, Lewis III could not make the leap to the National Football League, but he did last suit up for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

He was also pursuing a music career.

This story is still developing. See how Twitter’s reacting to the tragic news below.

Ray Lewis III, Son Of NFL Hall Of Famer Ray Lewis, Dies At 28 was originally published on cassiuslife.com