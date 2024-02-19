Red Carpet Rundown: Halle Bailey Wore A Sea-Sationel Dress To The 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

New mommy Halle Bailey was outside this weekend. And she looked “sea-sational.”

The beloved “Little Mermaid” star hit the 2024 People’s Choice Awards red carpet, debuting a blue and black watercolor print dress from Roberto Cavalli. Halle recently gave birth to baby Halo with rapper DDG and was nominated for “The Female Movie Star of the Year.”

Halle Bailey is still the “People’s Choice.”

While she didn’t take home the prize, she shined like a winner on the carpet. Her post-baby curves were on full display, and she glowed as she glided from pose to pose. Halle’s ‘fit gave the girlies water lagoon vibes, and her hair was regal, fit for a “daughter of Triton.”

While twirling in her halter-style dress with a drop waist, ruching, and maxi-length, Halle spoke to reporters about life recently. Halle told PEOPLE she loves being a mom. “It’s been going so great! I’m so obsessed — it’s such a task to leave the house because I don’t even want to go anywhere.

She continued,” I’m like rushing back to him, yeah.”

2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Halle wasn’t the only celeb slaying on the carpet. Ice Spice, who won “The New Artist of the Year,” owned the carpet in a maximalist ensemble from Dolce & Gabanna. The fit included a full leopard print bodysuit, sheer orange overlay, and clear strappy shoes. Ice Spice also took home “The Collaboration Song of the Year” award for “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Aqua.

Other Black Hollywood “it girls” we spotted included Kandi Burruss and Coi Leray. Kandi, who was vying for “Best Reality TV Star” gave us ‘golden glam goddess’ in a long-sleeved mini sequin gown, while Coi was playful and bold in an oversized lime green Alexander Vauthier fur.

Holding it down for the men on the star-studded carpet was Lenny Kravitz. Our forever heartthrob took home the “Music Icon Award” while slaying in his signature black.

Unlike other awards shows in the busy winter season, fans select all winners of the People’s Choice distinctions. The categories aim to recognize influencers and entertainers who make us want to turn on our TVs, go to the movies, or create a playlist. Though not at the event, other A-list winners include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

Red Carpet Rundown: Halle Bailey Wore A Sea-Sationel Dress To The 2024 People’s Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com