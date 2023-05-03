Hip-Hop’s Best & Worst Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fits ft. Rihanna, Cardi B, Diddy, Doja Cat & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Met Gala went down in New York City on Monday (May 1) and the fits did not disappoint. Actually, many of the Hip-Hop representing attendees understood the assignment, while some need to question the motivations of their stylists.

Touted as fashion’s biggest night, the 2023 edition of the Met Gala—officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit—served as a tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet was littered celebs and would be style legends getting their best fits off.

Some, like Dwyane Wade, Rihanna (and her boyfriend/baby daddy A$AP Rocky) and Bad Bunny succeeded, others…well…they don’t give out participation trophies.

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky got his fit off, but why’d he have to do this?

The culture was in there deep with Cardi B, Ice Spice, Lizzo and more hitting the red carpet. Also worth noting, Rih Rih and Pretty Flacko were so late the carpet was actually finished, but an exception was made. Check out the best, and worst, fits of the night that were rocked by some of your Hip-Hop representing (and adjacent) attendees in the building.

