Fans React To Rihanna Headlining The Rihanna

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday, Rihanna posted a photo of her holding an NFL branded football with absolutely no context. Moments later, the NFL confirmed that the singer would headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Fans shared their hilarious reactions to the announcement on social media.

It is official. Fans may not get new music from Bad Gal Rih Rih, but they will see her headline this year’s Super Bowl game on Feb. 12th, 2023 in the first year of partnership between Roc Nation, Apple Music and the NFL.

This announcement came suddenly as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just welcomed a new baby boy in May. Fans have been patiently awaiting new music from Rihanna for years, and we all started to believe she had retired and retreated to her newest job of being a boss mommy.

Maybe dreams do come true. The successful entrepreneur and entertainer is finally hitting the stage again. Rihanna is the Queen of marketing from her music to her Fenty beauty brand, so we predict this could be the beginning to a perfect marketing rollout. However, we know Rihanna could care less about her fans’ timeline for the music.

The “Believe It” singer clearly releases her art when she wants to and no amount of Internet jokes will change that. People are both excited and disappointed that this was the surprise announcement we received from Rihanna. Nonetheless, we are here for the Super Bowl performance reactions on social media. Specifically, Twitter users did not hold back.

Check out some of our favorite reactions below:

Fans React To Rihanna Headlining The Rihanna was originally published on globalgrind.com