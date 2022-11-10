HomeArts & Entertainment

The Hottest Celebrity Sightings In Rihanna’s Alluring Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

 
Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The show returned with a new, eerie look, and brought back even sexier, inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie garments. Our favorite part had to be the countless celebrity sightings in the show. Check out a gallery of our favorites from the show inside.

This year’s show gave fans an extraordinary fashion experience, continuing its tradition in challenging the norms and breaking boundaries. The all-star lineup of models, actors and some of the biggest names in music was the icing on the cake as these celebrities debuted the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

Of course, Rihanna stunned in her latest collection with big, fabulous hair and the sexiest pout to match. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show featured performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. There are special appearances from Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, Johnny Depp, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and more.

The alluring collection is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty today (Nov. 9). It’s an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, featuring disparate textures, unexpected detailing and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending experience for every body.

The Vol. 4 show also launched Savage X Fenty’s Sport collection, led by the newly appointed Executive Design Director Adam Selman. It’s designed to be the ultimate power move combining functionality and play. The collection features lingerie-inspired detailing and subtle motifs paired with breathable, premium materials in a variety of eye-catching pieces, including low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, and a bodysuit – perfect for the gym, the grocery store and everywhere in between for the perfect balance of power and playfulness.

Rihanna served as executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.  Also joining the team as executive producers include Laurence “Jay” Brown, Jennifer Rosales Davis, Michael Antinoro, David Chamberlin, and Chris Wagner. The show was directed by Alex Rudzinksi, with set design and creative by Willo Perron. The show was choregraphed by Parris Goebel and styled by Jahleel Weaver. The talent producer was Taryn Hurd and casting by DMCasting. Makeup provided by Fenty Beauty and led by Hector Espinal and Priscilla Ono. The hair creative and team was led by Jawara. Nails were led by Johana Castillo.

Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrities, who appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show below:

1. The Queen

The Queen Source:Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

2. Damson Idris In A Sea of Women Is A MOOD

Damson Idris In A Sea of Women Is A MOOD Source:Getty

3. YOU Better Werk, Sheryl Lee Ralph!

YOU Better Werk, Sheryl Lee Ralph! Source:Getty

4. Taraji P. Henson Everyone

Taraji P. Henson Everyone Source:Getty

5. Duke Winston In Velvet? More Please!

Duke Winston In Velvet? More Please! Source:Getty

6. Taylour Paige Had Us Glued to the Screen

Taylour Paige Had Us Glued to the Screen Source:Getty

7. Joan Smalls Doing What She Does Best – Serving!

Joan Smalls Doing What She Does Best - Serving! Source:Getty

8. Anitta Gave A Captivating Performance

Anitta Gave A Captivating Performance Source:Getty

9. Simu Liu Giving Us BODY

Simu Liu Giving Us BODY Source:Getty

10. Backstage With Marsai Martin

Backstage With Marsai Martin Source:Getty

11. Stunning

Stunning Source:Getty

12. The Gorgeous Precious Lee

The Gorgeous Precious Lee Source:Getty

13. A Dripped Up Don Toliver

A Dripped Up Don Toliver Source:Getty

14. Precious Lee Serving Face

Precious Lee Serving Face Source:Getty

15. Rare Johnny Depp Sighting

Rare Johnny Depp Sighting Source:Getty

16. Whew Chile, Not Damson Idris!

Whew Chile, Not Damson Idris! Source:Getty

17. Sheryl Lee Ralph Everyone!

Sheryl Lee Ralph Everyone! Source:Getty

18. Taylour Paige Gave Us A Show

Taylour Paige Gave Us A Show Source:Getty

19. Anitta’s Sexiest Performance Yet

Anitta's Sexiest Performance Yet Source:Getty

20. No One Better Than Bad Gal Rih Rih

No One Better Than Bad Gal Rih Rih Source:Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

21. Rickey Thompson Brought The Energy

Rickey Thompson Brought The Energy Source:Getty

22. Burna Boy Lit The Stage

Burna Boy Lit The Stage Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

23. The Maxwell Performance We Didn’t Know We Needed

The Maxwell Performance We Didn't Know We Needed Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

24. Simu Liu Îs Fine Y’all!

Simu Liu Îs Fine Y'all! Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

25. Up Close With Don Toliver

Up Close With Don Toliver Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

26. Must Watch Performance

Must Watch Performance Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

27. Set After Set

Set After Set Source:Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

28. Fit After Fit

Fit After Fit Source:Getty

29. We Just Love Taraji

We Just Love Taraji Source:Getty

30. The Innovator of Fashion

The Innovator of Fashion Source:Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
