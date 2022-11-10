The Hottest Celebrity Sightings In Rihanna’s Alluring Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The show returned with a new, eerie look, and brought back even sexier, inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie garments. Our favorite part had to be the countless celebrity sightings in the show. Check out a gallery of our favorites from the show inside.

This year’s show gave fans an extraordinary fashion experience, continuing its tradition in challenging the norms and breaking boundaries. The all-star lineup of models, actors and some of the biggest names in music was the icing on the cake as these celebrities debuted the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

Of course, Rihanna stunned in her latest collection with big, fabulous hair and the sexiest pout to match. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show featured performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. There are special appearances from Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, Johnny Depp, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and more.

The alluring collection is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty today (Nov. 9). It’s an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, featuring disparate textures, unexpected detailing and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending experience for every body.

The Vol. 4 show also launched Savage X Fenty’s Sport collection, led by the newly appointed Executive Design Director Adam Selman. It’s designed to be the ultimate power move combining functionality and play. The collection features lingerie-inspired detailing and subtle motifs paired with breathable, premium materials in a variety of eye-catching pieces, including low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, and a bodysuit – perfect for the gym, the grocery store and everywhere in between for the perfect balance of power and playfulness.

Rihanna served as executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. Also joining the team as executive producers include Laurence “Jay” Brown, Jennifer Rosales Davis, Michael Antinoro, David Chamberlin, and Chris Wagner. The show was directed by Alex Rudzinksi, with set design and creative by Willo Perron. The show was choregraphed by Parris Goebel and styled by Jahleel Weaver. The talent producer was Taryn Hurd and casting by DMCasting. Makeup provided by Fenty Beauty and led by Hector Espinal and Priscilla Ono. The hair creative and team was led by Jawara. Nails were led by Johana Castillo.

Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrities, who appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show below:

