ScHoolboy Q Ranks His Album Discography, Asks X To Share Their Ranking

ScHoolboy Q is currently celebrating the release of his sixth studio album, Blue Lips, sharing both praise and criticism from fans and listeners via his X feed. The TDE rapper took to X to share his ranking of his album catalog, later asking fans to share their lists as well.

ScHoolboy Q has been active on X since releasing Blue Lips last Friday (March 1). For fans of Groovy Q, the wait between 2019’s CrasH Talk and Blue Lips felt way too long. While many are praising Q’s latest collection of records, some online have issues with the album’s many beat switches in songs. Others have said the artistic choices on the album were hard to grasp.

That said, Q believes his latest album is the best according to the X reply below.

Q then takes time to explain why has Blue Lips as his top album:

1. BLUE LIPS

it’s early but it’s How I feel today [shrug emjoi] could cHange.. I mean braH yall neva Heard me rap like tHis.. album been done for years to be real.. I just didn’t know wHere I would fit in tHis circus of just bullsHit & algoritHm so I made my bed and cHose art… I’m 2 good to let my talent go to waste over a viral moment.. I’m 37 and still Hungry I Honestly don’t tHink nobody can fuck wit me to be real.. I always find new pockets & i been nervous befo but neva scared… im 1 of tHem 1’s easy.. I made tHis album for artist tHinking ppl don’t want dope sHit nomo… I stayed away from interviews on purpose coming into tHis album and just kept it music… I got interviews lined up now to go more in deptH but yea ignore da circus cuHz it’s getting weird.. music needs music… music needs effort.. BLUELIPS

Check out the list ScHoolboy Q made regarding his discography. Keep scrolling to see the replies from X.

Photo: Getty

