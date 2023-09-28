Serious Business? 10 Most Surprising Celebrity Side Hustles

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Owning multiple businesses is a goal that many entrepreneurs across the world have thought of at one point or another, and a good portion of that population is currently doing whatever they can to make their dreams of big biz come to fruition. Sometimes we even use the success of celebrities as our motivation, especially the ones that’ve successfully put their proverbial eggs in more than one basket.

Veteran music entertainers 50 Cent and Alicia Keys are great recent examples of that ambidextrous ambition, with the Queens-bred rap icon reportedly opening a strip club in Detroit and the “Fallin’” singer launching her own line of tea called — wait for it! — Alicia Teas.

The G-Unit head honcho is known for being a man of many hats, whether getting his Hollywood on as creator of television’s hit Power universe or racking in millions from his now-legendary Vitaminwater deal back in the early 2000s. Keys on the other hand has kept things musical for the most part, save for a dive into skincare recently with her Keys Soulcare product line. Their separate ventures find both GRAMMY-winning artists diving into a field completely outside of their respective claim to fame, but surprisingly they aren’t alone in those aspirations by a long shot.

Many public figures throughout history have tried their luck at other businesses outside of their main gig, with some a bit more surprising than others. Kanye West may be one of the most vilified people in the industry currently, but his viral take on pop diva Lady Gaga being appointed as creative director of Polaroid from 2010 to 2014 wasn’t a lie: what the fuck does she know about cameras?!

While we can’t exactly answer that decade-long question, what we can do is count off some of the most WTF celebrity side hustles so you can see what we mean. Some were winning ideas that are still making profit, while others didn’t have as successful of a stint. As we all know though, scared money don’t make no money — we give props to each of these celebs just for trying!

