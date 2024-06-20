Sexyy Red Clears the Air with Big Latto Amid Copying Conversations, Social Media Responds

Amid conversations of some copycatting going on, Sexyy Red clears the air Big Latto, making it clear there is no beef (no, not even wagyu).
Latto posted a sneak peek of her dance rehearsal preparation for her upcoming Birthday Bash ATL performance, as the show’s first-ever female headliner, to Instagram on Wednesday.
Sexyy Red’s sister —by the handle @soprettypinkk._ on IG— commented calling her out for allegedly copying Sexyy Red.
“So, your team got you dancing now cause Sexyy Red, right?”
As expected, rumors began to bubble on social media about animosity between the two rappers. Sexyy made it clear that she had nothing to do with her sister’s comments, killing the rumors of animosity between the two artists.
“I didn’t say nun about this girl period, I don’t have ah problem with @latto.” -Sexyy Red wrote on Instagram
Are you buying it, or is the internet (on Sexyy’s sister) just being messy? Scroll to see what X(itter) thinks!
