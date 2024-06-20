Listen Live
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Clears the Air with Big Latto Amid Copying Conversations, Social Media Responds

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
sexyy red latto

Source: Getty / Getty

Amid conversations of some copycatting going on, Sexyy Red clears the air Big Latto, making it clear there is no beef (no, not even wagyu).

Latto posted a sneak peek of her dance rehearsal preparation for her upcoming Birthday Bash ATL performance, as the show’s first-ever female headliner, to Instagram on Wednesday.

 

Sexyy Red’s sister —by the handle @soprettypinkk._  on IG— commented calling her out for allegedly copying Sexyy Red.

“So, your team got you dancing now cause Sexyy Red, right?”

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As expected, rumors began to bubble on social media about animosity between the two rappers. Sexyy made it clear that she had nothing to do with her sister’s comments, killing the rumors of animosity between the two artists.

“I didn’t say nun about this girl period, I don’t have ah problem with @latto.” -Sexyy Red wrote on Instagram

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Are you buying it, or is the internet (on Sexyy’s sister) just being messy? Scroll to see what X(itter) thinks!

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

RELATED TAGS

big latto latto sexyy red
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch 22 items

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch 8 items

X Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert

28 items

Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert Juneteenth Show

sexyy red latto 6 items

Sexyy Red Clears the Air with Big Latto Amid Copying Conversations, Social Media Responds

White Fox Hot Summer Nights Party

Concerts/Shows You Don’t Want To Miss This Summer

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Fuels Drake Beef, Performs “They Not Like Us” 5 Times at Juneteenth Celebration

Did Pharrell Williams Diss Drake On “Double Life” Track?

Serena Williams Applauds Caitlin Clark’s Handling Of Press Scrutiny

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close