Latto has been big steppin’ through the rap game with her music & her looks. Speaking of looks, did you know she got it from her mama?! Misti Pitts is the name of Big Latto’s mother. The Clayco superstar went on IG recently to post a pic of her mom serving looks.
Check out some photos of Latto’s beautiful momma Misti Pitts below!
RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
RELATED: What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around
-
SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024