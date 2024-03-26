Shohei Ohtani Addresses Gambling Scandal In Press Conference, Accuses Ippei Mizuhara of Lying & Stealing

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Shohei Ohtani has addressed his now-former translator, Ippei Mizuhara’s alleged gambling habits, in a press conference from the Dogers press room, which was aired on the MLB Network.

However, no media personnel were able to ask questions and dig deeper into the allegations, despite there reportedly being about 70 journalists packed into the room.

Still, Ohtani did what many predicted, saying he never bets on sports and had no idea Mizuhara was a gambler either.

He first spoke in Japanese and then allowed his new interpreter, Will Ireton, to relay everything back to the room in English.

“I’ve never bet on baseball or any other sports or asked someone to do it on my behalf,” Ohtani said. “I’ve never asked a bookmaker to do it on my behalf. Up until a few days ago, I didn’t know this was happening. In conclusion, Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies.”

Ohtani continues, saying that he didn’t know he’d gambled away millions of dollars until Mizuhara addressed the entire team in the clubhouse during their season opener in South Korea.

“Up until that team meeting,” Ohtani said. “I didn’t even know Ippei had a gambling addiction and was in debt. I never agreed to pay off the debt or make payments to the bookmaker.”

The MLB superstar says that Mizuhara suggested they speak more privately after the team meeting, where they hashed things out, and the interpreter revealed how much debt he was in and that he’s been using Ohatani’s money to support his gambling addiction.

“When we went back to the hotel and talked one-on-one, that’s when I found out he had a massive debt,” Ohtani said. “It was revealed to me during that meeting, Ippei admitted he was sending money, using my account, to the bookmaker.”

Last week, the MLB launched an investigation into illegal sports betting claims, and Ohtani says he’s now putting everything in his lawyers’ hands.

The controversy began last week when ESPN reporter Tisha Thompson found out about Mizuhara’s gambling and sought him out for an interview. During a 90-minute sit-down, he said that he asked Ohtani to pay off his gambling debts last year, and upon reaching out to Ohtani’s team for comment, they corroborated his story.

However, when ESPN went to publish the story, his team denied that Mizuhara was given money and now referred to the wire transfer—which came from Ohtani’s account—as “a massive theft.”

See how social media is reacting to Ohtani’s 12-minute press conference below.

