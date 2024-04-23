Sixers Plan to File a Grievance with the NBA Over ‘Officiating’ in Sixers-Knicks Game 2 Heated Ending

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers now find themselves in a bigger hole than they were in over the weekend. The Knicks were able to capitalize on a crucial forced turnover and convert it into a ‘go ahead’ field goal to finalize an adrenaline rushing end to the second game of the series. Sixers fans and staff alike are not happy with the way things ended, as they feel they were robbed of the chance to prepare for such a critical moment in the game.

In the closing minute of the game, Jalen Brunson hits a three pointer to close the sixers lead to two. After the ball took a ‘Kawhi-like’ bounce on the rim before going in, Kyle Lowry quickly snatched the ball looking to inbound quickly. After seconds passed by, Lowry tries to inbound the ball to a passing Tyrese Maxey, but the ball was mishandled and the Sixers turned the ball over. As Josh Hart comes up with the ball, he passes it to Donte Divincenzo who eventually hits a huge three-point to put the Knicks up by 1 point with 13 seconds remaining in the game.

As this sequence occurred you can see Sixers Head Coach Nick Nurse on the sideline holding up the signal for a timeout multiple times. The timeout was never granted to the sixers, in which the momentum remained with the Knicks, fueling them to take the lead in the end of the game.

Nurse went onto address his ignored time out call to the media after the game, saying he was ‘ignored’ twice by the NBA officials when trying to gameplan with his team in a crucial situation.

“I called timeout,” Nurse told reporters. “The referee looked right at me, ignored me. It went into Tyrese. I called timeout again. Then the melee started. Nurse expressed that he might to resort to heightened antics to get the referees attention, even if it results in a technical foul.

“I guess I’ve got to run out on the floor or do something to get his attention. I needed a timeout to advance it. Would’ve been good. Couldn’t get it.” Joel Embiid, who was held scoreless in the final two minutes of the game, expressed his frustrations to the media as his head was down for more than half of his post-game interview. He alluded to the late game situation being similar to their erie-close game with the Miami in which the Sixers etched out of play-in contention with a one-point win. “Tyrese got fouled a couple times, you know?” Embiid said. “We just had the same thing happen in Miami with Tyler Herro. That’s just unacceptable, you know, to put us in that situation — to lose a game like this, especially in the playoffs.” Embiid went on to exude confidence in the post-game presser, despite being in an 0-2 hole.

“We should be 2-0 but we’re good,” Embiid said. “We’re going to win this series. We’re going to win this. …We’re the better team.”

Check out reactions to the Sixers-Knick Game 2 Crazy Ending below!

