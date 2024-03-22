Listen Live
Entertainment

Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu’s “Freaknik” Documentary

Published on March 22, 2024

Hulu’s Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told finally premiered Thursday, and it has received somewhat mixed reviews.

The groundbreaking doc, with executive producers Jermaine Dupri and Luke Campbell, chronicled the rise and fall of the annual Spring Break event, which ran from 1983 until 1999.

Among the reactions were, of course, tweets of outrage about Freaknik’s transformation from a wholesome, empowering event for Black HBCU students to a showcase of debauchery in its later years.

You can take a wild guess as to who social media is blaming for this…

However, not all folks were on X (formerly Twitter) pointing fingers. Many were also having fun spotting (and not spotting) people they know in the series. And, of course, there are also those who are critical of what (and who) were featured. (Seriously… why was 21 Savage there?)

Either way, the Freaknik doc may have actually lived up to the hype. It got folks talking, at least.

Check out reactions below!

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual assault & explicit language

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

