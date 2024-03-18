The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, the PlayStation VR2 is looking like a flop.

Spotted on IGN via Bloomberg’s reporting, Sony has hit the pause button on the production of the PlayStation VR2 headsets.

The website claims the tech giant is trying to clear the backlog of unsold units, signaling what many have been saying about the PSVR2: it’s a flop.

Per IGN:

Bloomberg reported sales of the $550 virtual reality headset have “slowed progressively” since its launch in February 2023, causing a buildup of stock. According to the site, Sony produced “well over” two million PSVR2 units.

The relative success of the PSVR2 was called into question earlier this year when Sony announced a number of upcoming games for the device, none of which were from its first-party studios. Then, as part of a wave of devastating layoffs affecting 900 staff, Sony’s VR-focused London studio was earmarked for closure.

According to Sony, the PSVR2 sold nearly 600,000 units six weeks after its launch, and according to analysts, just over one million units in its first year.

Giving the impression that PlayStation VR2 did not sell well over the holiday season, SIE’s head of global business, Eric Lempel, told The Financial Times that the peripheral was a “bit of a challenging category right now,’ adding he believed “there was a higher expectation generally for what VR would do to gaming.”

Welp.

Meta Is Killing The VR Game

Sales of the PSVR2 were well behind Meta’s Quest 2 and 3 headsets during the holiday season.

The PlayStation VR2’s future is uncertain, but maybe its reported compatibility with PCs, a feature that Sony is currently testing, will help get it in the heads of more gamers.

Until then, the gallery below shows more reactions to the unsurprising news that PSVR2 is not selling well.

Sony Reportedly Hits The Pause Button On PlayStation VR2 Production To Get Rid of Backlog Unsold Units was originally published on hiphopwired.com