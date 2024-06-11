Listen Live
News

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

Published on June 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

2024 Disney Upfront

Stephen A. Smith offered his viewpoints on Will Smith just as the celebrated actor is enjoying some success due to the latest film in the Bad Boys franchise going number over the weekend. Stephen A. Smith, using his podcast platform, believes that Will Smith should address the Black community regarding the slapping incident involving Chris Rock at the Oscars, although it appears the community in question still loves The Fresh Prince.

Via an X reply from The Art of Dialogue page, a clip of Stephen A. Smith went wide with the host opening the clip saying that forgiveness aside, Will owes the Black community an explanation. Smith did go on to add that he doesn’t harbor any hatred towards the Philadelphia native and even said that conversations with Charlie Mack, a longtime friend of the rapper and actor, helped him see the light.

That said, Smith is committed to the idea that enough wasn’t done to ease the minds of the community and that Chris Rock is owed more than what he’s received. As most would know, apologies have long been issued for the Oscars slap, which were inspired by Rock making jokes about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s appearance.

It has been a long climb back to glory for Smith after largely staying out of the public eye before resurfacing and allowing himself to provide content and entertainment to his legion of fans. Alongside Martin Lawrence, the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die has inspired some people to say it deserves the same sequel-heavy treatment as the Fast & Furious franchise.

Check out the video from Stephen A. Smith regarding the Chris Rock Oscars incident, along with reaction to this latest clip and more, below.

Photo: Getty

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2. He’s probably not the only person that feels this way but point made.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13. Now that needs addressing.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
BET Awards 2022 - Show

Ray J and Princess Love Spotted Together at Wedding in NYC

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

13 items

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

10 items

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

5 items

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

10 items

#FathersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s AI Sex Tape Reignites Artificial Intelligence Debate

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close