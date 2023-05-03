Lil Meech & Summer Walker Seemingly Go Public, Celina Powell Hops In The Clout Chasing Chat

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Meech caused a bit of a stir online after a scene in his hit show, BMF, showed more than many previously knew about the rising actor. After Lil Meech and Summer Walker seemingly went Instagram public, folks on Twitter chimed in with their thoughts.

Lil Meech, the son of famed crime boss Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr., and Summer Walker were seen in a series of photos and videos on the younger Flenory’s Instagram Story page. Meech, 23, put a bunch of heart eyes under a photo of Walker, 27, which features the talented vocalist wearing Meech’s huge BMF chain.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users appeared to have confirmed that the pair were a couple late last month but it could just be an overreaction on the part of observers. Meech framed the appearance of Walker on his IG Story feed as a social media takeover, so it could be in connection to an upcoming creative project for all we know.

That said, many online are convinced that the two are now an item especially after some sleuths were able to see a reflection of what appeared to be Meech in Walker’s glasses on a photo that surfaced in April.

Adding to this is proud industry mouf champion Celina Powell sharing a sex tape with her and Lil Meech doing some things in a public bathroom and she also reportedly posted an image of her wearing a BMF chain that was made in 2021, so the video we just mentioned probably isn’t recent. However, none of this is confirmed.

While some folks are just glad the relationship is somewhat confirmed, others are calling it a bad pairing. We’re just reporting the facts here and sharing the reactions, which you can view below.

