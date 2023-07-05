Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out This Binge-Worthy TV For The Break

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Summertime’s the perfect time to binge. From streaming to network television, there’s plenty of quality series for fans to consume this summer. As we take some time to wind down in and out of the summer sun, it is a wonderful time to catch up on all the shows you missed throughout the school year. Check out our Summer “ What to Watch ” TV list inside.

Who doesn’t love a quality tv show? With streaming’s growing popularity, it’s easy to binge-watch all the episodes at once. Some of our favorites released their latest season ahead of summer break. While other platforms gave fans a taste of nostalgia with their latest series additions. Gather around with your friends and family and stream these great TV series.

If you are searching for something new and interesting, there are a few series on this list just for you. Prime Video’s “I’m A Virgo” is captivating the world with its take on pressing societal issues in a fun, off the beaten path, comedic kind of way. The coming-of-age story follows a joyride about Cootie, a 13-foot-tall man, who escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol named — The Hero.

Another series that is added to our summer watch list is an oldie but goodie. Netflix announced that HBO Max’s “Insecure” has now been added to the platform.The critically-acclaimed comedy and drama series created by co-star Issa Rae and writer/comic Larry Wilmore takes look at the friendship of two black women in a unique, authentic way. Modern-day black women might be described as strong and confident; in other words, just the opposite of the series sister friend duo, Issa and Molly. As the best friends deal with their own real-life flaws, their insecurities come to the fore as together they cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

There’s plenty to choose from on our list, and a few more weeks of summer to enjoy all of these shows.

Check out our Summer “What to Watch” TV series list below:

Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out This Binge-Worthy TV For The Break was originally published on globalgrind.com