Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ The War in Israel, UAW Strike, Breast Cancer, and More!

1. Israel: We Are at War Source:Getty Israel: We Are at War What You Need to Know: A barrage of thousands of rockets rained down in a large-scale surprise attack on Israel Saturday by Hamas, from the air, land and sea as the battle over territory continues. Hamas infiltrated the southern border of Israel, killing hundreds of Israeli citizens and military. Hamas is described as a militant movement and one of the two major political parties in Palestine. Hamas is actually an Arabic acronyn for the Islamic Resistance Movement: “Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamia.” As the violent attacks were underway, an untold number of Israelis were killed and perhaps some Americans, among the dead. By Sunday, hundreds of others, from infants to their grandparents, were also kidnapped. The Israeli military reported there were both Israeli soldiers and civilians taken and transported into Gaza by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israeli military forces are said to be weighing their next steps, in what is described as a hostage rescue mission of an unknown number of Israelis spread out in Gaza caverns and other hideouts.

2. Coast to Coast: Workers Take a Stand Source:Getty Coast to Coast: Workers Take a Stand What You Need to Know: Union members are on the strike lines around the country, calling attention to disparities experienced in businesses from automobile production to healthcare to the acting profession. United Auto Workers (UAW) Union President Shawn Fain gave an update as they completed their third week of strikes. Fain announced progress in talks with General Motors as no new strike locations were identified. Observers were looking at a strike action at GM’s Arlington, TX plant, regarded as “GM’s biggest moneymaker.” This is where GM makes the largest SUVs, including the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade. Observers point to the union threat of bringing work to a standstill at this facility that made GM acquiesce and agree to a provision in new contract negotiations, the electric vehicle battery.

3. ‘What’s My Breast Cancer Risk?’ Source:Getty ‘What’s My Breast Cancer Risk?’ What You Need to Know: “What’s my risk of breast cancer?” is a question many women ask their doctors. Doctors have tools to help estimate a woman’s personal risk. Some women who get breast cancer have no known risk factors besides age. Many women with one or more risk factors never get breast cancer. So it’s impossible to know who will actually get breast cancer. Factors that affect a woman’s breast cancer risk include: Age. The strongest risk factor is age. Risk goes up as a woman gets older. Most women who get breast cancer are older than 50. Personal history of breast cancer. Women who have had breast cancer in one breast are more likely to get it in the other breast.

4. Video of Jacksonville Police Beating Black Man Goes Viral Source:Getty Video of Jacksonville Police Beating Black Man Goes Viral WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: The family of 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee are calling for justice after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) released his mugshot and the video of his arrest went viral. According to JSO, Woods actively resisted during a traffic stop and was struck 17 times by responding detectives and officers. Detectives Beau P. Daingle, Josue Garriga, T. McCullough, and Hunter Sullivan were involved. On September 29, JSO’s Gang Unit was conducting surveillance at the gas station where Garriga said he saw an SUV at a gas pump, but the driver never pumped any gas. A man Garriga later identified as Woods got into an arriving vehicle and conducted a transaction.