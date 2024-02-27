The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The cast of A Different World is reuniting for a 2024 HBCU tour.

As reported by People, the stars behind the popular 1990’s sitcom are joining forces to shine a much-needed light on historically black colleges and universities. Darryl M. Bell (Ronald ‘Ron’ Johnson), Charnele Brown (Kimberly ‘Kim’ Reese), Jasmine Guy (Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne), Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Cleophus Wayne), Dawnn Lewis (Jaleesa Vinson Taylor), Cree Summer (Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks), Glynn Turman (Col. Bradford ‘Brad’ Taylor) and Sinbad (Walter Oakes) have all confirmed their participation. Additionally, co-executive producers Susan Fales and Debbie Allen will join the appearances.

The official tour’s website makes it clear that the reunion is just not an opportunity for the actors to reminisce with fans. “Our mission goes beyond nostalgia. We’re on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide. By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes,” the website states. “We’re not just telling a story; we’re rewriting the narrative.”

Originally launched in 1987 A Different World was a spin-off show from The Cosby Show. The series followed the lives of college students attending a historically Black college in Virginia. Lisa Bonet, who played Denise Huxtable, starred in the show for the first season but was not invited back after she announced she was pregnant with then-husband Lenny Kravitz. At the time show creator Bill Cosby felt that fans would not want to Denise as an unwed mother.

The A Different World HBCU tour starts Feb. 28 at Clark Atlanta. You can read more about the tour here.

See how hyped social media is below.

The ‘A Different World’ Cast Is Reuniting For An HBCU Tour was originally published on cassiuslife.com