The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Black Hollywood never disappoints when it comes to making bold fashion statements at The BET Awards. This year, the blue carpet was ablaze with head-turning unforgettable looks. Here are some of the standout moments and trends from the event.

Standout Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 2024 BET Awards

Colman Domingo in Ferrari

Colman Domingo turned heads with a sleek and stylish suit by Ferrari that almost looked like liquid. The ensemble was a perfect blend of classic tailoring and modern design, making it one of the most talked-about looks of the night.

Megan Good in Maison Rizman Ruzaini

Megan Good dazzled in a sparkly mini dress by Maison Rizman Ruzaini. The sparkling embellishments added just the right amount of glamour, ensuring she stood out on the red carpet.

Tanner Adell in Bach Mai

Country superstar Tanner Adell brought a touch of country charm to the event, wearing a stunning white asymmetrical gown by Bach Mai, complete with a cowboy hat. The look was a perfect fusion of elegance and Western flair.

Joey Bada$$ in Botter

Joey Bada$$ kept it classic yet contemporary in a suit by Botter adorned with gold broaches. The sleek lines and impeccable fit made it a standout among the many stylish men at the BET Awards.

Prominent Fashion Trends

Skin Was In

Many attendees opted for outfits that showed lots of skin, making “skin was in” a prominent trend. From cut-out details to daring necklines, the red carpet was full of bold choices.

Lots of Sparkle

Sparkle was a major trend, with many stars choosing outfits adorned with crystals, sequins, and glitter. This trend added a festive and glamorous vibe to the event.

Mermaid Gowns

Mermaid gowns made a significant appearance, with their figure-hugging silhouettes and dramatic flares. These gowns added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the evening.

Men in Classic Suits

While some men opted for more casual looks, classic suits were still a strong presence. Well-tailored and timeless, these suits proved that sometimes, less is more.

The BET Awards 2024 showcased a spectacular array of fashion, from daring trends to timeless elegance. Check out below our list of all of the celebrity fashion hits and misses from the 2024 BET Awards

