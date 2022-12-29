The Most Fascinating Sports Moments Of 2022

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

2022 was a fascinating year for fascinating sports moments.

Some of the stories that came from the sports world touched our hearts, while others made us cringe in disgust.

From the inspiration of Deion Sanders to the resilience of Brittney Griner, 2022 gave us a different perspective of the American athlete.

Instead of fixating on what our athletes were doing on their respective fields or courts, America began to focus on the beliefs of sports figures more than their accolades.

Folks also began to hold their favorite athletes accountable for the things they said and did.

Kyrie Irving missed almost an entire basketball season because of a tweet that was deemed anti-Semitic, Brett Farve was completely exposed for allegedly stealing money from welfare recipients and Ime Udoka lost his coaching job because of an alleged affair.

As wild and juicy as these stories were, the biggest sports story of the year has to be Brittney Griner’s fight for her freedom after she was arrested and convicted of a crime in Russia smack in the middle of the Ukraine and Russia war.

The WNBA star was released from a Russian prison on Dec. 8 as part of an international prisoner swap. Griner’s release following her questionable conviction for drug smuggling ended a horrific ordeal that lasted for about 10 months.

Before the surprise announcement of her release, Griner had begun serving a prison sentence in Mordovia, which is known as Russia’s “land of prisons.”

Russia’s penal colony in Mordovia is infamous for its harsh and horrific conditions.

According to The Nation’s Dave Zirin, the colony is notorious for racism and homophobia towards inmates, and Griner’s time there would have been brutal.

There is no word yet if Griner will ever play basketball again, but right now the former Olympic basketball star only seems concerned with spending quality time with her family.

In a statement posted to her Instagram earlier this month, Griner told fans that she did plan to return to the court in the near future, but a date has yet to be revealed.

“There’s no timeline on her return at this point. She’s reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now,” her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said at the time.

“From a pure security standpoint, she’s not going to be able to move in the world the way she did. It’s not a fate that she asked for, but I think she’s going to try to utilize her fame for good.”

Brittney Griner’s story was one of the most memorable sports moments of the year but there were so many more.

Check out the rest of our list of the most fascinating sports moments of 2022.

