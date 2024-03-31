Listen Live
Entertainment

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Features Classic Easter-Themed Episodes

Published on March 31, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Backstage And Audience

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Families around the world are gathering for Easter this weekend. Happy Easter goers might celebrate in Church, with an easter egg hunt or by painting eggs. However you gather, we urge you to use this time with family to binge our favorite Easter episodes with this week’s special ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

Easter is based in a religious holiday where many commemorate Jesus’ resurrection. Others utilize the public holiday as another day to hang with family and do cute activities for the kids like Easter egg hunting and painting eggs.

Many people honor the holiday in pastel colored outfits and the start of Spring’s sundress season.

Since several students and teachers are out for Spring Break, it’s also the perfect time to spend moments with family binging our favorite sitcoms. In our special ‘What to Watch’ TV list, we featured Easter-themed episodes from several of your favorite sitcoms.

From “Parks and Recreations” to “Black-ish,” there are popular episodes fans can’t forget. This is a great list to get into after your Easter celebrations.

In season 4 episode 17 of “Black-ish” titled “North Star,” it’s Easter that brings the family together. After miscommunication on whose turn it was this year, both Bow and Dre’s families turn up at their house for Easter, leading to a mix of personalities and cuisines – which turns out for the better in the end. Meanwhile, twins Jack and Diane try to impress their “cool” cousins by feigning disinterest in Junior’s Easter egg hunt.

As usual, our list offers something for everyone. Relax and take it back to some of these classic Easter inspired episodes.

Check out this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Features Classic Easter-Themed Episodes  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Black-ish’ – “North Star” (Season 4, Episode 17)

Source:YouTube

2. ‘Modern Family’ – “I’m Going to Miss This” (Season 11, Episode 16)

Source:YouTube

3. ‘Parks and Recreation’ – “Canvassing” (Season 1 Episode 2)

Source:YouTube

4. ‘Superstore’ – “California (Pt. 1)” (Season 5 Episode 21)

Source:YouTube

5. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – “Valloweaster” (Season 7, Episode 11)

Source:YouTube
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

5 items
Local

Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35

7 items
Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks, See How Other Celebs Enjoyed The Holiday

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close