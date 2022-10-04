Tia Mowry Addresses Divorce News After Revealing She’s Splitting With Husband Cory Hardrict

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After news broke that Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after more than a decade of marriage, many fans took to the Internet to share their support and also curiosity over what could have happened to cause the couple to split. That’s when the Family Reunion star took to Instagram to share her own thoughts and make her own statement over the split, sharing a photo of herself and Cory with a caption that explained it all.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” the 44 year old actress wrote via Instagram. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Check out the emotional post below.

The couple shares two children together, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, and according to US Weekly, Tia also asked for the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that they have a prenup in place amind the divorce filings.

While we’re certainly saddened to hear the news of one of our favorite couples splitting, we can’t help but to take a look back at some of the moments that made us fall in love with their love the most.

