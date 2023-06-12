Summer is officially only a few days away and with vacation season upon us, it’s time to start looking for new things to do and new places to visit!
To help you, a new study recently released by WalletHub reveals the top 20 most fun states!
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.
Keep scrolling to see what states made the top 20 list!
Top 20 Most Fun States In America was originally published on 92q.com
1. CaliforniaSource:Getty
2. FloridaSource:Getty
3. NevadaSource:Getty
4. New YorkSource:Getty
5. IllinoisSource:Getty
6. ColoradoSource:Getty
7. TexasSource:Getty
8. Washington StateSource:Getty
9. MinnesotaSource:Getty
10. LouisianaSource:Getty
11. ArizonaSource:Getty
12. OregonSource:Getty
13. OhioSource:Getty
14. PennsylvaniaSource:Getty
15. North CarolinaSource:Getty
16. MissouriSource:Getty
17. WisconsinSource:Getty
18. MarylandSource:Getty
19. South CarolinaSource:Getty
20. AlaskaSource:Getty
