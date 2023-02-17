The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The couple’s only been official for about a month, but their body language while standing in front of the flashing lights and cameras at the premiere of the latest season of Snowfall supposedly isn’t up to par.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, the two can be seen posing together. They aren’t fully embraced and have a bit of room between them. Twitter immediately said they had no chemistry and in a rare move, Harvey clapped back at the people criticizing how she expresses PDA.

Under a post on the iamloriharvey fan page, an Instagram user wrote that Harvey and Idris had no chemistry, to which she retorted, “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

Harvey’s response comes after the Snowfall actor commented on people talking down on their relationship last month when he wrote on his Instagram stories, “Be thankful for today and always remember, there are a bunch of miserable people out there who want to take your good vibes away. Don’t let them.”

Staring as the recent cover girl for ESSENCE in the January/February issue, Harvey spoke about old situations affirming what she needs in her life going forward.

“My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me—somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace,” she said. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody. And so if I see any signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘Got to go!’”

See how Twitter‘s reacting to Damson Idris and Lori Harvey making their red carpet debut below.

Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut was originally published on cassiuslife.com