The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi aka Pardison Fontaine were seen as one of Hip-Hop’s top couples but it appears that the Houston Hottie has moved on to date an international footballer. As the rumors continue to persist, fans on Twitter are discussing how Pardi might be handling the breakup and other choice comments as expected.

The romance between Hot Girl Meg and Pardi was documented heavily across the pair’s social media accounts and it looked like their bond was beyond severing. So much so that it was thought that the two would begin working on music together but Megan recently shared that she’s taking a bit of a break from music to focus on her healing.

After images surfaced of Megan at a wedding with Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku for one of the footballer’s teammates, fans of the Texas beauty wondered aloud what happened with her and Pardi. A quick scan of the pair’s social media reveals that images of the two are long scrubbed from the pages they owned nor is there any mention of the other.

Further, fans online say that Pardi was making a play recently for Megan via a series of poems and the like, signaling that the couple’s issues have persisted longer than the public knew.

An unfortunate byproduct of the rumored split is people using the moment to take personal digs at both Megan Thee Stallion and her rumored ex as the process of a breakup is a deeply personal one, especially with a relationship of their sort that both willingly shared with the fans.

We’ve got the comments from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The post Twitter Has Lots To Say About Rumored Megan Thee Stallion & Pardi AKA Pardison Fontaine Split appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Twitter Has Lots To Say About Rumored Megan Thee Stallion & Pardi AKA Pardison Fontaine Split was originally published on hiphopwired.com