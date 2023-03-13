16 Magical Moments from The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Following a night of amazing wins, a few surprise snubs and memorable Oscar performances, it’s time to look at the moments that stood out at the Vanity Fair Party.

Check out some of our favorite moments below.

1. Source:General Chloe Bailey attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023

2. Cardi B Source:General Check out this solo shot of Cardi at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California

3. Source:General Tiffany Haddish was shimmering at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California

4. Cardi B and Offset Source:General Feelin’ the vibes from Cardi B and Offset at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California

5. Source:General Winnie Harlow Miguel at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California

6. Janelle Monae Source:General Janelle! Always on point at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California

7. Source:General Miguel and German actor Alexander Dreymon attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California

8. Source:General Cardi B and Offset showing lots of love at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

9. Kate Beckinsale Source:General Kate Beckinsale attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

10. Source:General After some time away from the spotlight, Megan looks amazing at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

11. Usher Source:General Check out Usher at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

12. Source:General Draymond Green and Hazel Renee looking great at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

13. Source:General Christina Aguilera attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

14. Source:General Angela Basset, Courtney B. Vance and their family attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

15. Janelle Monáe Source:General Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.