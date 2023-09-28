The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphians showed no remorse Tuesday night after the decision was made to acquit the police officer who was responsible for fatally shooting 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

RELATED: Philadelphia Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Eddie Irizarry Cleared of All Charges

The city of brotherly love and sisterly affection went into an uproar of protesting that led to looting various stores. Multiple business, including a Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Popeyes, LuLu Lemon, Gamestop, and Apple, were trespassed against and burglarized of their goods.

Meatball is a viral Philadelphian influencer known for her enigmatic content and comedy skits. Meatball has a following of over 180,000 followers. According to Philadelphia police, she was seen livestreaming on Instagram live ‘inciting a riot’ by telling the crowd ‘everybody must eat’ while people engaged in looting.

RELATED: Cardi B Re-Posts Philly Instagram Comedian- Meet Meatball [WATCH]

Meatball was seen on Instragram live getting in a car until she was directed by Police to step out of the vehicle. The live stream then ended which lead social media users to believe she had been arrested. Confirmation came with a tweet from the Philadelphia mayor thanking the Police department for a ‘swift response’ in regarded to Meatballs ‘call to action’ to riot, along with another social media user capturing the arrest of Meatball on camera.

See what social media users are saying about Meatball and the Philadelphia riots below!

Viral Philadelphia Influencer ‘Meatball’ Has Been Arrested For Inciting A Riot was originally published on rnbphilly.com