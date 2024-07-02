If you can’t make the physical escape elsewhere for the weekend, you may as well try to let your mind take you elsewhere by indulging in a flick or two, or even binge-watching some 4th of July movies. Luckily, there is a wide range of choices for streaming services, and there are tons of films with Black casts that will keep you laughing and not sweating from the outside heat this July 4th. Let’s face it, laughter is the best medicine.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
As an added bonus, there won’t be any Karens who show up to stop the fun in any of the movies on this list. People can grab their movie snacks or some barbecue, sit back and enjoy the show. Here are some excellent choices for your film and chill day.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Eddie Murphy Remembers David Spade’s “Racist” Joke About Him On’ Saturday Night Live’
- Who Is Hailey Welch AKA The Hawk Tuah Girl?
- AriZona Iced Tea Founder Explains Why Their Cans Are Still Just .99 Cents
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Welcome To The Cookout: 10 Entertaining 4th of July Movies To Watch was originally published on newsone.com
The post Welcome To The Cookout: 10 Entertaining 4th of July Movies To Watch appeared first on Black America Web.
Welcome To The Cookout: 10 Entertaining 4th of July Movies To Watch was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. ATL
This 2006 film starred T.I. and Lauren London, taking viewers into the world of roller skating in Atlanta. The high school-age characters also face several pivotal turning points in their lives. It’s available to watch on YouTube and Apple.
2. The Cookout
This 2004 movie starred Quran Pender, Queen Latifah, and Jenifer Lewis. As the name implies, a Black family comes together for a cookout that gets pretty interesting. It’s available to watch on Amazon Prime.
3. Boyz n The Hood
This 1991 treasure is one of the Black movie classics. Set in inner-city Los Angeles, it catapulted Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Ice Cube to fame. It’s available to watch on Tubi.
4. The Inkwell
A young Larenz Tate and Jada Pinkett (before she married Will Smith) light up the screen in this 1994 film. Before Tate captured women’s affections in Love Jones, he captured hearts in this coming-of-age film set in Martha’s Vineyard during the Fourth Of July weekend of 1976. It’s available to watch on Amazon Prime.
5. Poetic Justice
The legendary Maya Angelou provided the poetic words that powered this 1993 film that starred the iconic Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. Jackson and Shakur’s characters fall in love in the film, which featured a barbecue scene. It’s available to watch on Tubi.
6. Do The Right Thing
This 1989 film was one of Spike Lee‘s memorable and rawest journeys into inner-city life. Set on the hottest day of the year in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York, the film is a searing look at what happens when heat meets hate as the characters struggle with racial frustrations that ultimately boil over into chaos. But in reaching the tipping point, Lee still shows the community’s spirit. It’s available to watch on Apple.
7. Barbershop 2: Back In Business
This 2004 comedy starring Ice Cube and Queen Latifah will bring the laughs. The movie, focused on a Chicago barbershop’s importance to its community, has a barbecue scene that shows off Latifah and Cedric the Entertainer‘s comedic chops. It’s available to watch on Amazon Prime.
8. Menace II Society
This 1993 film is another cult classic that stars Pinkett and Tate. At the heart of the film set in Watts, Calfornia, the main character, Caine, played by Tyrin Turner, is trying to find his way to a better life. It’s available to watch on Google Play.
9. Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
This 2008 film isn’t one of Martin Lawrence‘s best-known films, but it stars a lot of comedian talents including Mo’ Nique, Cedric The Entertainer and Mike Epps. Lawrence’s character returns home after achieving fame only to find out that his family could care less about his status. Watch on HBO.
10. How Stella Got Her Groove Back
This 1998 film had a braided-up Angela Bassett finding her to Jamaica to, well, get her groove back after a divorce and some major work stress. While there, she meets a young man played by Taye Diggs that piques her interest. Then, their lives both intertwine and change forever. Oh, there’s a good barbecue scene in this film, too. Watch on Tubi.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Bronny James Poised To Make History Alongside Dad LeBron With Lakers, Social Media Still Has Jokes
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend
-
Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert Juneteenth Show
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event