Meet Maeta: A Closer at RNB’s Next All-Star

RNB Fest is less than a month away! Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

Maeta is a rising R&B star coming out of Indianapolis, Indiana. Born on March 24, 2000, the Pisces R&B singer and songwriter is known for her vocals and her lyircs inspired by real-life experiences. Maeta camr from an artistic family as her parents were familiar of her passions far too well. Maeta’s mom is a visual artist, her dad plays the drums. Together, they nurtured and encouraged Maeta to be creativity and pushed her to freely explore her expressive passions.

Maeta was able to build a fanbase through SoundCloud releases and Instagram cover clips. Her debut EP, Do Not Disturb, was released in November 2019. The project was delivered from an emotional place as Maeta was going through a transitional period moving from her hometown in Indianapolis, to Los Angeles to pursue her musical career.

Musical inspirations come from the sounds her parents played around the house, including the Eagles and John Mayer. These artists became the building blocks of her sound. Maeta’s own influence led her to gravitate towards artists such as Kid Cudi, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé and SZA and their ability to use music to speak truth to their feelings.

Despite her stage fright, Maeta has a passion for performing live. Her big dream is to play in front of thousands of people at large festivals around the world because she sees that as a place of “ultimate freedom.”

