If you’re looking for a place to raise your children, you may want to reconsider these cities.
According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, Cleveland was ranked the worst city to raise a family in. Memphis, Tennessee, Detroit, Michigan, Birmingham, Alabama, and Newark, New Jersey round out the top five.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Jessie Maple, 1st Black Woman To Write And Produce Full-Length Independent Film, Dies
- Store Owner Killing Black Teen Mirrors The Worst Stereotypes In Black-Asian Relations
- The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Tina Turner, Tim Scott, Tory Lanez And More
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.
Keep scrolling to see which cities were ranked the top 10 worst cities to raise a family.
Are you surprised by the rankings? Click here to read the full breakdown.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Cleveland, Memphis Among Worst Cities To Raise A Family was originally published on 92q.com
1. Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
2. Memphis, TennesseeSource:Getty
3. Detroit, MichiganSource:Getty
4. Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty
5. Newark, New JerseySource:Getty
6. San Bernardino, CASource:Getty
7. Shreveport, LouisianaSource:Getty
8. Baltimore, MarylandSource:Getty
9. Hialeah, FLSource:Getty
10. Wilmington, DelawareSource:Getty
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement
-
Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Ja Morant's Little Sister Niya Headed To Mississippi Valley State