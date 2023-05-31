The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for a place to raise your children, you may want to reconsider these cities.

According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, Cleveland was ranked the worst city to raise a family in. Memphis, Tennessee, Detroit, Michigan, Birmingham, Alabama, and Newark, New Jersey round out the top five.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

Keep scrolling to see which cities were ranked the top 10 worst cities to raise a family.

Are you surprised by the rankings? Click here to read the full breakdown.

Cleveland, Memphis Among Worst Cities To Raise A Family was originally published on 92q.com