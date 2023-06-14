YK Osiris Under Fire For Forcibly Trying To Kiss Sukihana, Twitter Calls For Sexual Assault Charges

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Suki is known for being sexually liberated and doesn’t hold back in her raps with crass punchlines and NSFW verses. Osiris could not separate the art from the artist and invaded Suki’s personal space while the two were at The Crew League basketball tournament in Atlanta this past weekend.

While Suki was on a panel with Lil Duval, Funny Marco and Buster Scher, Osiris approached her from behind before rubbing her shoulders. Then he escalates the physical touch by pulling her head back and trying to kiss her.

Suki can be heard yelling, “Oh my…” as Osiris forces his lips onto hers. Suki quickly pulls away, but Osiris continues to massage her shoulders and goes in for another kiss. With a massive smile on his face, Osiris stops and retreats from the table she was sitting at but still doesn’t understand the gravity of the situation because he’s uncontrollably laughing.

Funny Marco and Lil Duval appear shocked and awkwardly look along at the uncalled for moment.

Once the video began making the rounds on social media, users were outraged at Osiris’ actions because Suki didn’t appear to give him consent and pulled away in the moment.

On Twitter, people want it to be clear that just because Suki makes suggestive music doesn’t mean you can disrespectfully approach her with that energy.

“YK Osiris is the prime example of misreading a situation … just because Suki makes music about freaky sh-t don’t mean you can just come up behind her and try to tongue her down!!! When she clearly didn’t want it!!!” wrote one Twitter user.

Suki tweeted later about how emotional she’d been that day but didn’t directly mention the YK Osiris situation.

“I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

TMZ confirmed that Suki and Osiris are not friendly and don’t even know each other. The situation disturbed her, but she chose not to make it a big deal at the moment to stay professional.

Twitter is frying Osiris for inappropriate actions. See the reactions below.

