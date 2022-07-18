Birthday Bash ATL was a zoo when it came to live performances, but the whole vibe shifted for the better once Yo Gotti hit the stage for a headling set that also featured Moneybagg Yo and a full takeover from CMG The Label.
From EST Gee blessing one lucky fan with a pair of Balenciagas to a performance by newest signee GloRilla that might’ve just been the start of a meteoric rise in hip-hop, this was the set that many people in attendance definitely went home thinking about. See it for yourself below!
Take a minute to check out the gallery below to see Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label closing things out the right way at this year’s Birthday Bash ATL:
Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label Close Out Birthday Bash ATL 2022 was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Moneybagg YoSource:R1
2. EST Gee Throws Balenciaga’s To A Fan In CrowdSource:R1
3. Yo Gotti Brings Out Newest Artist GlorillaSource:R1
4. The Newest CMG Signee, Glorilla!Source:R1
5. CMG The Label!!!Source:R1
6. CMG The LabelSource:R1
7. BIG BOOGIE Kicked Off The CMG Set!Source:R1
8. CMG The LabelSource:R1
9. The Finale!!Source:R1
10. Birthday Bash 2022 Is A Wrap!Source:R1
11. Yo Gotti Brings Out BlockBoy JBSource:R1
12. Yo GottiSource:R1
13. CMG The LabelSource:R1
14. CMG The LabelSource:R1
15. Yo Gotti Brings Out His Label For Birthday Bash 2022Source:R1
16. EST Gee Brings The Heat To Atlanta!Source:R1
17. Big Speaker!!!Source:R1
18. Moneybagg Yo Had The Crowd Going Crazy At #BirthdayBashATLSource:R1
19. EST Gee Throws Fan His ShirtSource:R1
20. “Looked At My Wrist I Got Time Today”Source:R1
21. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1
22. GottiSource:R1
23. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1
24. Moneybagg Yo Looking Out Into The Crowd At Birthday Bash 2022Source:R1
25. The Boss Man, Yo Gotti!Source:R1
26. CMG The Label Closes Out Birthday Bash 2022Source:R1
27. Moneybagg YoSource:R1
28. Moneybagg YoSource:R1
29. MozzySource:R1
