Prayers Up: Quad Webb’s 3-Year-Old Niece Fatally Drowns in Her Backyard Pool

In an unfortunate turn of events, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb’s great-niece drowned in the backyard pool of her metro-Atlanta home on July 7th. The child, Aryanna “Ari” Rice (daughter of Tamica Webb) was only 3 years old.
According to reports, two men told Cobb County Police that they were in the backyard when they saw what they thought was a doll floating in the pool. Ari has reportedly been was playing for two hours (between roughly 6pm-8pm) with supervision before the incident took place. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where she was pronounced dead.
Statement by TMZ:
A source close to Quad Webb tells us the young girl, Ari, who died is Quad’s great niece. Quad’s rep tells us, “Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued.”
It is unknown if Quad was at the home at the time of the incident. We will continue to pray for Quad and her entire family.
