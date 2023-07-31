DaBaby Directs Lil Duval’s New Music Video “Squeeze”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is directing a music video for Lil Duval. He’s gearing up for his new single called Squeeze and felt like it was only right to have Baby involved! The full circle moment comes after Duval told fans on social media back in July to help him get the word out to the “Shake Sum” rapper that he wanted to work together! Of course word quickly spread and just a few weeks later the collaboration was born.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Duval said Baby’s creativity in his own music videos is what made him want to direct one of his own. The comedian and performer even went on ton say that he believes Dababy could be the new Spike Lee or 50 Cent! Thats some big shoes to fill but we must say the clips that Duval is sharing on his social media page do look fire.

On July 27th, Duval shared behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming video shoot for “Squeeze” on his Instagram. He expressed excitement about the video and believed it would be something special.

…”No cap after working wit him i think he the next 50 cent. Buddy took it more serious than i thought he would. I didn’t have to do nothing but be an artist.” – Lil Duval

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Overall its just good to see Lil Duval back in action. Last year the comedian hip was broken after being hit by a car while driving a four wheel just weeks after his birthday in the Bahamas. Duval documented his entire road to recovery on his instagram page. He shocked both fans and doctors with his miraculously fast recovery.

It’s not the first time DaBaby put in work behind the camera. The rapper has been flexing his skills as director taking on various projects this year alone. Notable examples include directing Moneybagg Yo’s “F My BM” video and adding visuals to his own tracks, namely “SHAKE SUMN” and “SELLIN CRACK.” We’ll be on the lookout for this one and we’re sure its fire!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE