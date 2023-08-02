‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield Drops A Sneak Peek Of New SHE By Shereé On Instagram

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield coming in “haute”? According to a new outfit posted on her Instagram feed, the SHE By Shereé designer just may be.

Shereé dropped what appears to be a new piece from her athleisure-centered fashion line SHE By Shereé. The set is a cute bubble gum pink two-piece bra and tights set with a blue monogram design.

The 53-year-old TV personality premiered the set in a two-picture Instagram carousel Aug. 2. In the post, Shereé poses in what looks to be a design studio with her brand logo on the wall and additional sweat suit pieces from her line in the foreground.

Some of Shereé current cast mates and RHOA friends jumped in her comments section, loving the new set. “I need this one,” commented Porscha (Williams) Guobadia. “Looking amazing girlfriend! ” wrote Claudia Jordan.

Shereé captioned the recent post with a nod to rapper Caresha Romeka Brownlee, writing, “Hating ho*s got me in they mouth more than hookah tips”– @yungmiami305 . Shereé’s message to her haters seems to be clear.

Her choice of words is interesting amid recent news of NeNe Leakes’ refusal to call Shereé a “star” of the RHOA franchise. In an interview with Carlos King, Nene said that she didn’t think the [Bravo] network “valued Shereé ” and that Shereé “wasn’t the most exciting person in the world.”

But like most RHOA stars, Shereé Whitfield is not a stranger to controversy. And neither is her fashion line.

Shereé first introduced SHE By Shereé in 2022. The launch was highly anticipated and came nearly 15 years after initial talks of the collection. The line, however, seemingly fell flat following her first showing and social media backlash saying the line featured clothing found on common fast fashion sites.

Shereé’s recent post, however, is a look into the brand’s future and what is upcoming in her fashion collection. In a follow-up post, the fitness enthusiast asks her fans what colors they want to see the casual set in. Check out the SHE By Shereé outfit below, and let us know what you think.

