Usher Breaks Silence On Drama-Filled Serenading Moment With Keke Palmer: “The Internet Is Crazy”

Usher’s finally speaking on the relationship-threatening aspect of his Las Vegas residency.

Just over a month ago, the R&B legend launched a thousand think pieces when he serenaded Keke Palmer as she wore a sheer dress and twirled around.

It created friction in Palmer’s relationship with Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a child. The two seemingly split up after Palmer’s interaction with Usher, yet he remained silent on the matter.

Now, in a new interview with PEOPLE, Usher says he understands why the moment blew up and why people felt the need to discuss it.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song,” he says.

While the serenading of a special lady in the crowd was often a part of his routine, it’s now become even more valuable because he knows it will get talked about.

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas,” he added.

He seemingly welcomes social media’s discourse, saying, “The internet is crazy. You can’t beat the internet.”

After Palmer engaged in the intimate moment with Usher, Jackson took his grievances about her revealing dress to social media.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted at the time. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Usher Breaks Silence On Drama-Filled Serenading Moment With Keke Palmer: “The Internet Is Crazy” was originally published on cassiuslife.com