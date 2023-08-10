Big Brother Houseguest Removed After Dropping Racial Slur On Live TV

In the realm of reality television, where cameras capture unscripted (for the most part) conversations and dynamics, the CBS reality powerhouse, ‘Big Brother’, finds itself back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Luke Valentine, a houseguest, has been removed from the show for using a racial slur during a conversation with fellow cast members. This incident amplifies the ongoing challenge the show faces in championing diversity and confronting racial insensitivity head-on.

The houseguest, who is white, dropped the N-word during a conversation with his houseguests on Tuesday night. “We were in the (inaudible) room, n****,” he said before quickly catching himself, chuckling and then briefly apologizing.

Swiftly addressing the matter, CBS issued a statement that left no room for ambiguity.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” CBS said in the statement. This move sends a powerful message that such behavior won’t be tolerated (as much) anymore.

After witnessing the incident, a lot of “Big Brother” viewers went on social media and demanded that Valentine should be kicked off the show right away. This also includes previous casts of the show.