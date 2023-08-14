KENTHEMAN Talks New Project Back To 304’N, Rap Girl Drama, Reality TV & More!

KentheMan‘s latest album, “Back to 304’n,” is out now! It’s only right she tapped with Lore’l and Kyle on The Morning Hustle. The music on this project is an ode to being single and back outside says the Houston native!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
KentheMan energy that resonates across generations and hard hitting bars invite fans to rewind and replay while getting ready. Ken says she wanted to make something fun and not too deep this time around. “I just wanted song the girls can get ready to.” Watch our full interview below and let us know.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil Tay Is Not Dead, She Confirms [Updated]
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Reactions Explode on Social Media
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”