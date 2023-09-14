A$AP Relli Files A Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky And His Lawyer For Defamation

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The infighting within the A$AP MOB continues to worsen. A$AP Relli has now filed a lawsuit against A$AP Rocky and his lawyer for defamation.

As spotted on TMZ the man born Terrell Ephron is alleging that his former friend and collaborator has slandered his good name. Rolling Stone Magazine reports that the claim is based on comments both men made after Relli said that Pretty Flacko shot him back in November 2021. A representative for Ephron gave an exclusive statement to Pitchfork concerning the matter. “Yesterday, Terell Ephron filed a defamation suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Rakim Meyers, also known as A$AP Rocky, and his attorney, Joseph Tacopina of Tacopina Law for statements made to several media outlets in 2022. The statements were false and malicious, and have caused Mr. Ephron extreme reputational and emotional harm which must be remedied. Mr. Ephron looks forward to his day in court.”

While A$AP Rocky has yet to formally respond to this additional lawsuit his legal eagle has and says this is merely a money grab attempt by Relli. “This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet” Tacopina said in a statement to TMZ. “This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don’t know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them.”

A$AP Rocky has denied shooting A$AP Relli.

Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty

