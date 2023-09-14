Jamie Fox Is Back Fareal This Time

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
At least the last three decades of generations have had there fair share of falling in love with Jamie Fox‘s talent. It appears as if Jamie is out of the
hospital and fully recovered, back in the mix. False claims of Jamie‘s clone floated a while the last few weeks. This new lawyer roll that he’s playing
may have you on the edge of your seats with a fist full of popcorn. Whenever Jamie plays a character that’s based off a true story his true
personification skills kick in and the viewer really gets the full vibe of whom ever he is portraying. Some fans say Jamie acted out Ray Charles better
than the real Ray himself. Press play to find out who the real “Willie Gary ” is.
