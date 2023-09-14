The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

At least the last three decades of generations have had there fair share of falling in love with Jamie Fox‘s talent. It appears as if Jamie is out of the

hospital and fully recovered, back in the mix. False claims of Jamie‘s clone floated a while the last few weeks. This new lawyer roll that he’s playing

may have you on the edge of your seats with a fist full of popcorn. Whenever Jamie plays a character that’s based off a true story his true

personification skills kick in and the viewer really gets the full vibe of whom ever he is portraying. Some fans say Jamie acted out Ray Charles better

than the real Ray himself. Press play to find out who the real “Willie Gary ” is.

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms for an immediate follow back

The post Jamie Fox Is Back Fareal This Time appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Jamie Fox Is Back Fareal This Time was originally published on thebeatdfw.com