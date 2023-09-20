The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper and actress Kash Doll came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry a spilled honey! The ‘Ice Me Out’ rapper discusses her almost decade in the game and what brings her peace these days. When it comes to validation or where fans believe she should be on the charts doesn’t bother her these days. Kash Doll says the only thing she needs is her 1 year old son. The Detroit emcee says that she’s won’t do what everyone else is to get on top of the rap game. Has Kash Doll heard about her viral hair? You’re going to have to watch the full interview to see if she keeps up with her trending tresses. Grab a cup, throw it back and sip on all of that!

Kash Doll Talks Not Always Getting Love In Detroit, Finally Finding Peace, Viral Hairstyles+ More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com