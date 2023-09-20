TFW: Doechii Finds Out Beyoncé Personally Requested Her To Open The LA Renaissance Tour

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Artist Doechii sat down with Hot 97 radio host Nessa in an exclusive deep dive to discuss topics like her mega success so far in music, the vibrant visuals and owning her unique style. However, nothing tops when Doechii discovers Beyoncé personally requested her to open at the Los Angeles Renaissance concert. Read more about their interview and watch the interview inside.

In an interview posted on Sept. 15, Doechii sat down with Nessa to discuss everything from her latest hits to her journey in the music industry. They revel in the vibrant visuals and inspiration behind “Booty Drop,” and Doechii relives an iconic jetski moment where she was yelling about living her best life. The Tampa artist opens up about owning her unique style, emphasizing the importance of never being basic and always shining bright.

Doechii recalls being reintroduced to DJ Khaled at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert. During the interview, she talks about her first time interaction with DJ Khaled at the VMAs, which he may not remember at all. Doechii recalls, shouting “God Did!” to Khaled, describing herself as a drunken 22 year old. Nessa affirms her, saying “You’re having fun.”

The flourishing artist also learns that it was Beyonce’s team who requested for her to open and the reaction is top tier. When Nessa asked if that conversation is what led to her opening up for Beyoncé during Khaled’s DJ set, Doechii didn’t have many answers but her right hand Alicia did.

“Beyoncé asked for me?” Doechii screamed, talking to Alicia off camera. Nessa requested Alicia come on camera so that fans didn’t think her and Doechii made this story up.

Alicia describes the moment when they first received the career changing call.

“Top got the call,” Alicia chimed in. “When Top got the call, they were talking about Beyoncé and Khaled and Beyoncé asked for Doechii.”

Simple enough. Doechii’s real-time reaction was so authentic.

“I didn’t know that,” Doechii responded in shock. “I was assuming that Khaled requested. I didn’t want to assume that Beyoncé knew me or anything.”

Nessa asked why she wasn’t curious about who requested her to which Doechii replied, “It doesn’t matter. I’m just blessed to be on the stage. Even if Khaled asked for me, it’s still an honor.”

Before adding, “Now that I know Beyoncé asked,” she fixes her hat. “Beyoncé did!” She continues speaking in tongues before the clip ends.

Fans who have observed her climb so far are not surprised that Queen Bey has been watching and requesting.

Doechii continued the interview by watching Smino talk about their Pro Freak collab, telling he story of her collaboration with Janelle Monae, and showcasing her dual talents in singing and rapping. Family plays a significant role in Doechii’s life, and she shares how her uncle and dad influenced her rap journey. As the first female rapper to join TDE, she spills the beans on her debut album, her dream collaborations, and her upcoming tour with Doja Cat and Ice Spice.

Doechii doesn’t hold back as she delves into what she does for peace, the lessons she’s learned from the music industry, and her exciting acting debut. Plus, she offers a personal touch, sharing insecurities she’s overcome, moments she wishes she could relive, and invaluable advice to her younger self. As we wrap up, Doechii gives us a glimpse into her future plans, and the legacy she aims to leave behind.

Check out the full interview here.

TFW: Doechii Finds Out Beyoncé Personally Requested Her To Open The LA Renaissance Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com