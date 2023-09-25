It’s always an interesting talk when Dame Dash grabs the mic. The entrepreneur and legendary music mogul caught up with A G & A Pimp while he was in Houston for a special talk on business talk, which took place at Rice University.
RELATED: Dame Dash and Jay-Z Settle ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit
RELATED: Issa Rae Explains How Debut YouTube Rap Led To Success
With the rise of original content creators, Dame says it’s time to take an honest look at how money is being broken down for online personalities who bring millions – and sometimes billions – of views to major streaming platforms each day. Find out his thoughts on that, the 2023 celebrations of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary and so much more.
Check out the interview below.
Dame Dash On Fair Pay For Content Creators, Hip Hop Turning 50 and More was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
Stephen A. Smith Has Time For “Sorry A**” Terrell Owens After Claiming He’s Hating On Max Kellerman