Desi Banks & Waka Flocka Talk New Podcast, We Playin’ Spades!

Waka Flocka Flame and Desi Banks just launched their brand new podcast, “We Playin’ Spades.” As the title implies, the show will revolve around the rapper and comedian engaging in card games, interwoven with engaging conversations and entertaining anecdotes. The unlikely duo promise the upcoming episodes will be star-studded affairs, featuring a lineup of notable favorites including Pharoah, Nick Cannon, KaMillion, and Lil Rel so you know we had to chop it up with them.

We caught with the two to talk everything from the new podcast, the end to the writers strike, new music from Waka and more! Make sure you watch the full interview below and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube page for more exclusive content.

